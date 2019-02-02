Listen Live Sports

Pakistan’s ex-PM Sharif moved from prison cell to hospital

February 2, 2019 9:16 am
 
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — An aide to Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says has he been shifted from his prison cell to a government hospital in the eastern city of Lahore.

Senator Asif Kirmani says Sharif was taken from his cell in Kot Lakhpat prison on Saturday to the Services Hospital following the recommendation of a government-appointed team of doctors.

Kirmani says Sharif was diagnosed with heart-related issues which could be life threatening.

Earlier in the day, the provincial authorities granted permission to take Sharif to hospital in keeping with the recommendations of the medical board.

Sharif is serving a seven-year prison sentence for corruption. He was dismissed from office by the Supreme Court last July.

Sharif and his family have denied any wrongdoing.

