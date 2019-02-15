Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Man in Paris metro burned after serious ‘liquid’ attack

February 15, 2019 9:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Paris police said a man on the city’s subway was seriously injured Friday after being burned with an “unknown liquid” in what French media have described as an acid attack.

Paris prosecutors’ office said an investigation for attempted murder has been opened.

The unidentified victim was attacked in the metro’s line one, near the station of Bastille, during rush hour Friday morning.

The person is being treated for major burns to the face and hands after being evacuated by the emergency services.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Police said the perpetrator is at large.

On Wednesday, a man and a woman were burned by an “unknown liquid” spread on a seat and floor in the metro but police said there was no link.

In Sept 2017, two American college students were injured in a hydrochloric acid attack by a woman at a train station Marseille, southern France.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.