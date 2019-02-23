Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Police: Somali lawmaker shot dead in Mogadishu

February 23, 2019 1:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A police officer in Somalia says Islamic extremist gunmen shot dead a prominent lawmaker in the north of the capital, Mogadishu, late Saturday.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said Osman Elmi Boqore, the country’s oldest legislator, was shot dead by gunmen who pulled up near his car as he was being driven through Karan district.

Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, which is allied with al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the murder of Boqore, an outspoken politician and one of the country’s longest-serving members of parliament.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and his prime minister Hassan Ali Khaire condemned the assassination, instructing security services to investigate.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Al-Shabab has previously carried out attacks against government officials, African Union peacekeepers and United Nations staff in a deadly campaign of suicide bombings and gun attacks.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.