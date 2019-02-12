Listen Live Sports

Portuguese Catholic church finds few sexual abuse cases

February 12, 2019 1:07 pm
 
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Catholic Church’s news service in Portugal reports that a senior official says church authorities have investigated only about a dozen allegations of sexual abuse involving Portuguese priests since 2001.

Agencia Ecclesia says Father Manuel Barbosa, spokesman for the Portuguese bishops’ conference, told reporters Tuesday that more than half of those cases were dropped because church investigators decided there was not enough evidence to pursue them.

Speaking at a news conference at the Fatima shrine in central Portugal, he says it is usually up to families to report any allegations to the police.

Agencia Ecclesia did not quote Barbosa as giving any specific numbers of sex abuse cases, or saying if any priests were prosecuted or punished.

Pope Francis is hosting a church summit this month on sexual abuse.

