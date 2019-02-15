Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Portuguese govt faces no-confidence vote over public workers

February 15, 2019 11:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A conservative party in Portugal’s parliament is issuing a no-confidence vote in the minority Socialist government, but the motion is likely to fail because left-of-center parties are expected to join together against it.

The Popular Party announced Friday it’s taking the step to protest the government’s handling of public services, especially health, education and police, and its failure to negotiate agreements with public workers.

Nurses and teachers have staged numerous strikes recently while police have complained about a lack of resources.

The criticism aims to hurt the center-left Socialists on their traditionally strongest policy platform as the country heads toward an October general election.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

No date has been yet set for the no-confidence debate in the Republican Assembly, Portugal’s 230-seat parliament.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.