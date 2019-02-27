Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Romania prosecutor opposed by own govt picked for EU job

February 27, 2019 8:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A European Parliament committee has picked a Romanian prosecutor to head a new prosecutor’s office fighting fraud, despite fierce opposition from her own government.

The justice and civil liberties department on Wednesday gave the most votes to Romania’s Laura Codruta Kovesi, placing her above two other candidates.

Kovesi successfully prosecuted hundreds of officials including ministers, mayors and state company directors as chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate, but drew the ire of the Romanian government

.Justice Minister Tudorel Toader wrote to EU justice ministers accusing her of signing “anti-democratic pacts” with Romania’s intelligence agency in corruption probes.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

He removed her from her post last year, citing mismanagement and asserting she overstepped her authority.

The final appointment will be made after negotiations between the European Parliament and the European Council.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|6 Continuous Auditing and Monitoring...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy band members greet crowd at Mardi Gras Parade

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs Missouri Compromise

Get our daily newsletter.