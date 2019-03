Romania prosecutor opposed by own govt picked for EU job

By The Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A European Parliament committee has picked a Romanian prosecutor to head a new prosecutor’s office fighting fraud, despite fierce opposition from her own government.

The justice and civil liberties department on Wednesday gave the most votes to Romania’s Laura Codruta Kovesi, placing her above two other candidates.

Kovesi successfully prosecuted hundreds of officials including ministers, mayors and state company directors as chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate, but drew the ire of the Romanian government

.Justice Minister Tudorel Toader wrote to EU justice ministers accusing her of signing “anti-democratic pacts” with Romania’s intelligence agency in corruption probes.

He removed her from her post last year, citing mismanagement and asserting she overstepped her authority.

The final appointment will be made after negotiations between the European Parliament and the European Council.

