Russian police question nerve agent scientist

February 15, 2019 2:12 pm
 
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian scientist who says he developed a nerve agent suspected to have been used against a Russian ex-agent and his daughter says he’s been questioned by police after flyers appeared in his home city accusing him of pedophilia.

Vladimir Uglev told The Associated Press that police had taken fingerprints from him Friday and that officers had searched his home in the city of Anapa and computer Thursday.

He denies the pedophilia accusations and said that no charges have been filed, but that he was forced to resign from his work at a chemical company because of the scandal.

Uglev claimed to have synthesized a deadly liquid in 1975 which Britain says poisoned Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Britain last year. Russia denies involvement in the poisoning.

