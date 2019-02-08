Listen Live Sports

Senegal’s former president calls for election boycott

February 8, 2019 5:29 am
 
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s former President Abdoulaye Wade has called for a boycott of the West African nation’s Feb. 24 elections, accusing the current president of locking down the vote.

Wade returned to Dakar Thursday as hundreds greeted him at the airport, cheering and wearing T-shirts bearing his son’s image.

Karim Wade was eliminated as an opponent to incumbent Macky Sall. The younger Wade has been in Qatar since his release from prison in 2016 after serving three years for corruption.

Wade urged Sall’s four opponents to not give credibility to the vote and urged Senegalese to burn their voting cards.

Wade’s appeal is not likely to be followed. On Wednesday, Mamadou Diop, one of his most loyal allies, announced his support for former Prime Minister Idrissa Seck.

The president has not reacted.

