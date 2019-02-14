Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

South Africa reports drop in rhinos killed by poachers

February 14, 2019 6:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The South African government is reporting progress in the fight against rhino poaching.

The environmental affairs ministry said Wednesday that poachers killed 769 rhinos last year, a 25 percent decrease from the number killed for their horns in 2017.

Authorities attribute the decrease to better security and other nationwide efforts to protect rhinos. The new data shows fewer rhinos killed in most provinces in South Africa, home to most of the world’s rhinos.

However, some conservationists speculate that the killing in past years has reduced poaching opportunities for traffickers.

Advertisement

Vietnam and China are key illegal markets for rhino horn. Some consumers believe it cures illnesses if ingested in powder form, although there is no evidence that the horn, made of the same substance as human fingernails, has medicinal value.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.