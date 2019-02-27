Listen Live Sports

Spain investigated incident in North Korean Embassy

February 27, 2019 1:15 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say police are investigating an incident at the North Korean Embassy in Madrid in which a woman was hurt, and an aide to North Korea’s government says computers and cellphones also were stolen.

Spain’s El Confidencial news site first reported that a group of unidentified assailants bound and gagged workers at the embassy on Feb. 22. The site reported Wednesday that one woman eventually escaped.

The Spanish Interior Ministry says national police in Madrid opened an investigation after officers assisted a North Korean woman with unspecified injuries. The ministry said North Korean diplomats or other government officials have not filed a complaint.

The embassy couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.

Alejandro Cao de Benos, a tour guide and North Korean government aide, told The Associated Press he heard about the stolen electronic equipment from embassy staff members.

