World News
 
Spain’s royal couple kicks off two-day visit in Morocco

February 13, 2019 2:46 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain have started a two-day official visit in Morocco.

The couple, guests of King Mohammed VI, arrived late Wednesday afternoon at Rabat airport, where they have been greeted by the Moroccan royal family before heading to the royal palace for an official ceremony.

Moroccan authorities said the two kings would use the visit to sign bilateral agreements.

Felipe and Letizia had postponed a planned trip to Morocco several times since they last visited the North African country in July 2014.

Spain is Morocco’s top trade partner and the two countries share close diplomatic ties.

