Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Staggering Uganda wildlife bust worth some $3.5 million

February 1, 2019 8:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Officials say a staggeringly large bust of smuggled ivory and pangolin scales in Uganda is worth $3.5 million.

Uganda Revenue Authority spokesman Vincent Seruma told reporters on Friday that the intercepted shipment contained more than three tons of elephant tusks and nearly a half-ton of pangolin scales.

He calls this one of Uganda’s biggest such busts of illegal wildlife products.

Two Vietnamese nationals are being questioned in custody.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

While the three freight containers came from neighboring South Sudan, Ugandan officials believe the ivory and pangolin scales came from neighboring Congo and are speaking with authorities there.

The contraband had been concealed inside pieces of timber and was detected with the help of a scanner.

Both Africa’s elephants and pangolins are under threat from poachers and demand in some Asian countries.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
2|5 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.