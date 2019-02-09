Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Suspect in deadly Paris fire handed preliminary charges

February 9, 2019 7:37 am
 
PARIS (AP) — Paris prosecutor’s office says the suspect in the fire that killed 10 people in the French capital this week has been handed preliminary arson charges.

The suspect, a woman who prosecutors say has been hospitalized at least 13 times in the past decade for mental health issues, was placed in provisional detention Friday night in the investigation into the fire at the nine-story apartment building.

Besides the deaths, 96 other people were injured in the blaze, including eight firefighters.

The suspect had been sent to a police psychiatric infirmary for psychological evaluation. Police say she indicated during the first part of her detention that she wasn’t behind the fire early Tuesday that was the deadliest in Paris since 24 people died in a 2005 hotel fire.

