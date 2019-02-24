Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Sweden summons Russian ambassador over fighter jet incident

February 24, 2019 12:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HELSINKI (AP) — Sweden says it will summon Russia’s ambassador on Monday to explain why a Russian fighter jet flew just 20 meters (66 feet) away from a Swedish reconnaissance plane in international airspace over the Baltic Sea earlier this week.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Diana Qudhaib told Swedish public broadcaster SVT on Sunday that Sweden considers Tuesday’s incident serious, saying the Russian Sukhoi Su-27 plane acted in “an improper and unprofessional manner in a way that jeopardized flight safety.”

The Swedish Gulfstream aircraft was flying on a routine surveillance mission when the Russian jet passed by at a very close distance. The Swedish military published a photo of the incident.

In January, a Russian reconnaissance plane escorted by two Su-27 jets briefly violated Sweden’s airspace.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.