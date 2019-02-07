The Latest: Turkey building collapse death toll rises to 6

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Latest on the apartment building collapse in Istanbul (all times local):

6 p.m.

A senior official says emergency services have recovered three more bodies from the rubble of a collapsed eight-story building in Istanbul, raising the death toll to six.

Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya said Thursday the search for survivors would continue “uninterrupted.” Officials have not said how many more people are believed to be caught in the debris.

Thirteen people have been pulled out with injuries, including a 5-year-old girl who was rescued on Thursday.

___

1:50 p.m.

A top Turkish official says emergency teams are still “receiving sounds” suggesting signs of life from the under the rubble and are working to reach possible more survivors from the collapsed eight-story building in Istanbul.

Murat Kurum, the minister for environment and urbanization, would not say how many more people are believed to be trapped inside the wreckage.

The building had 14 apartments with 43 people registered as residents. Kurum told reporters Thursday that some apartments had guests at the time of the collapse, without providing details.

At least three people have been found dead in the rubble while 13 others were pulled out with injuries.

___

11:50 a.m.

Turkish emergency services have pulled out a 5-year-old girl from the rubble of an eight-story apartment building in Istanbul about 18 hours after it collapsed.

The girl, Havva Tekgoz, was carried to a waiting ambulance on a stretcher as one person in a crowd of onlookers chanted “God is great!”

Overnight, a 9-year-old boy was also rescued from the debris.

At least three people have been found dead in the rubble, and 13 people — including Tekgoz — have been rescued. It wasn’t known how many more people remain unaccounted for.

___

9:25 a.m.

Turkish officials say one more person has been found dead in the rubble of a collapsed eight-story building in Istanbul, raising the death toll to at least three.

Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya told reporters early Thursday that rescue teams working overnight pulled 12 people out of the rubble with injuries. Three of them were in serious condition, Yerlikaya said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were still trapped in the debris of the building on the Asian side of Istanbul in the mostly residential Kartal district.

The building, with 43 people living in 14 apartments, collapsed on Wednesday. The cause was under investigation but authorities said the top three floors had been illegally built.

