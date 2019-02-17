Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Thousands in Serbia protest for 11th week against populists

February 17, 2019 2:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of people have rallied in Serbia’s capital for 11th week in a row against populist President Aleksandar Vucic and his government.

The crowds at Saturday’s protest lit flares outside the parliament building chanting anti-government slogans. Opposition parties meanwhile offered an “agreement” to the citizens pledging to restore democracy they say Vucic has stifled.

The street protests have spread to other towns challenging Vucic, a former extreme nationalist who now says he supports Serbia’s European Union membership bid.

Critics accuse Vucic of stifling hard-won democratic freedoms in the country that went through a series of wars during the 1990s. Protests against Vucic started after thugs beat up an opposition leader last November.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Beleaguered opposition parties say they will boycott any future elections in Serbia unless they are free and fair.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.