Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Thousands march to honor slain Russian opposition leader

February 24, 2019 10:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of people have marched in central Moscow to commemorate Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, who was killed four years ago.

Nemtsov was shot on Feb. 27, 2015 as he walked along a bridge near the Kremlin. The killing was a harsh blow to Russians opposed to President Vladimir Putin, depriving them of a charismatic and energetic leader.

Activist Nataliya Gryaznyevich said at Sunday’s march that “Nemtsov was a very colorful political figure.” She said his death “left an empty hole in politics.”

An officer in the security forces of Chechnya’s Kremlin-backed leader Ramzan Kadyrov was convicted of firing the shots that killed Nemtsov and received a 20-year prison term. Four other men convicted of being involved in Nemtsov’s slaying received 11 to 19 years.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.