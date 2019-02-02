Listen Live Sports

UK judge in Twitter appeal for child’s return in family case

February 2, 2019 8:38 am
 
LONDON (AP) — A British High Court judge has issued an appeal via Twitter to a woman who vanished with her toddler while embroiled in a family court case.

Judge David Williams took the unusual step to appeal to Ellie Yarrow-Sanders, 26, who disappeared with 3-year-old Olly Sheridan in July. Yarrow-Sanders’ mother and sister joined in the appeal as did the toddler’s father, Patrick Sheridan.

The tweet asked Yarrow-Sanders to “bring missing toddler Olly Sheridan home.”

A statement from the court attached to the tweet included a promise that the judge would deal with the case “fairly.” The statement, which was also published on the Courts and Tribunals Judiciary website, said Olly’s father had agreed he would not make any attempt to have Yarrow-Sanders or her family “punished” if the child is brought back.

