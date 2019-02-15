Listen Live Sports

Family of IS teen appeals to UK to help bring her home

February 15, 2019 3:47 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — The family of a pregnant British teenager who ran away to join Islamic State group is urging the government to help bring her home.

Shamima Begum’s family issued a statement Friday appealing for government assistance “as a matter of urgency.”

Begum, now 19, resurfaced this week at a refugee camp in Syria where she gave an interview to the Times of London saying she didn’t regret her decision.

While saying they were “shocked” by the comments, her family told ITV the teenager should “be returned to the U.K. and be dealt with under the British justice system.

“Shamima’s child who will also be British has every right as a total innocent to have the chance to grow up in the peace and security of this home.”

