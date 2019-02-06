Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UK protesters spared jail over bid to stop deportation plane

February 6, 2019 11:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Fifteen protesters who locked themselves together around a plane at London’s Stansted Airport to stop migrants from being deported have been spared prison sentences.

The demonstrators were found guilty in December of breaching aviation security law.

Judge Christopher Morgan told them Wednesday there could have been “catastrophic effects” if any debris had been left on the runway from the March 2017 protest. He gave three protesters suspended jail terms and sentenced 12 others to community service.

Supporters of the demonstrators criticized the use of a terrorism-related charge that carries a maximum life sentence for the protesters.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

U.N. human rights experts said they were “concerned about the application of disproportional charges for what appears to be the exercise of the rights to peaceful and non-violent protest and freedom of expression.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.