Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Unicredit 4Q profits soar, best quarter in a decade

February 7, 2019 3:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MILAN (AP) — Italian lender UniCredit says fourth-quarter profits more than doubled on accelerated positive tax effects under Italy’s new budget law.

Italy’s largest bank by assets reported Thursday a 1.7 billion-euro ($1.9 billion) quarterly net profit, compared with 801 million euros in the same period last year. Net income rose by 5 percent to 2.7 billion euros while fees and commissions shrank by 1.4 percent to 1.65 billion euros.

Without the positive tax impact of 887 million euros, quarterly profits rose by 20 percent for the best fourth quarter in a decade.

Adjusted full-year earnings were up 7.7 percent to 3.8 billion euros.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The bank confirmed a net profit target for 2019 of 4.7 billion euros and a Core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of the bank’s health, of 12-12.5 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.