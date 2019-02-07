Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

US ambassador says relations with Cameroon good amid aid cut

February 7, 2019 10:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — The United States ambassador to Cameroon has said that despite the announcement that the U.S. has cut military aid to Cameroon, relations between the two countries remain excellent.

Ambassador Peter Henry Barlerin met with Cameroon’s government spokesman Rene Emmanuel Sadi on Thursday, a day after the U.S. said it’s cutting military aid to Cameroon over human rights concerns after growing allegations of abuses by security forces.

Barlerin said the U.S. will not stop security cooperation with Cameroon, which is a key security partner. Some 300 U.S. troops are based in the northern town of Garoua to train and assist the Cameroonian military, including in its fight against Islamic extremism in its far northern region.

Cameroon’s government has not commented on the move by the U.S.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.