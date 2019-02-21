Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Verdict pending for Swiss veteran who joined anti-IS militia

February 21, 2019 1:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — A Swiss military official says a verdict is expected Friday in the trial of a former sergeant accused of jeopardizing Switzerland’s standing as a neutral nation by joining a foreign Christian militia to fight the Islamic State group in Syria.

Swiss media say Johan Cosar is accused of training and fighting with the Syriac Military Council militia from 2013 to 2015.

Cosar’s military trial on charges of joining a foreign army and recruiting other Swiss citizens opened Wednesday.

Court spokesman Mario Camelin said a concern for Swiss authorities was that a veteran of the armed forces fighting for a foreign militia could jeopardize the Alpine country’s long-vaunted neutrality.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

If convicted, Cosar could be fined and sentenced to up to three years in prison.

Camelin said Cosar’s cousin also is on trial.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.