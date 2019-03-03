Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

3 Saudi women activists receive PEN Freedom to Write Award

March 14, 2019 8:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Three prominent Saudi women’s rights activists arrested last year are being honored by PEN America.

Nouf Abdulaziz, Loujain al-Hathloul and Eman al-Nafjan have won the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award, the literary and human rights organization announced Thursday. The award was established in 1987 and is given to a writer or a group of writers targeted for free expression. Previous recipients, many of whom have since been freed, have come from Ukraine, Egypt and Ethiopia among other countries.

Abdulaziz, al-Hathloul, and al-Nafjan have openly opposed such government policies as a ban on women driving and the restriction of women’s travel, education and other rights without the permission of a male guardian. The PEN award comes at a time of heightened scrutiny of Saudi Arabia, since the journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last fall.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.