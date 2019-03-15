Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Belarusian FM lashes out at Russian ambassador

March 15, 2019 12:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has lashed out at Russia’s ambassador, accusing him of showing disrespect for the country — the latest sign of tensions between the two neighbors and allies.

The Russian Ambassador to Minsk, Mikhail Babich, pointed at billions of dollars in Russian subsidies to Belarus and noted that Belarus will continue receiving them only if it agrees to more closely integrate with Russia. Babich’s statement echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent warning to Minsk.

Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz fired back Friday, chastising Babich for failing to respect Belarus and talking “like an aspiring bookkeeper.”

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has recently criticized increases in the price of Russian energy as part of Moscow’s efforts to persuade his country to abandon its independence.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers in Germany participate in friendly competition

Today in History

1955: US Customs seizes Ginsberg's 'Howl' for obscenity

Get our daily newsletter.