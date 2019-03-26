Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Bomb in Somalia’s capital kills 1, injures another

March 26, 2019 11:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A bomb exploded in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, on Tuesday killing one person and wounding another.

The blast from a bomb planted in a private luxury car exploded in Mogadishu’s Hodan district, killing the driver and injuring a nearby pedestrian, said police Col. Ahmed Abdi.

There was no immediate claim for the bombing, the latest in a string of attacks often claimed by the Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, who are linked to al-Qaida and are fighting to topple the western-backed government protected by African Union forces.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.