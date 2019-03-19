Listen Live Sports

Brussels area close to EU reopened after bomb alert

March 19, 2019
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — Police in Brussels have reopened a street close to the European Union headquarters after a bomb threat was sent to a company linked to the EU.

Police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere said a “telephone bomb threat” temporarily forced the evacuation of some 40 people from a building close to the EU Commission on Tuesday. Police sealed off the street and had it checked for explosives, but reopened it after a thorough check with sniffer dogs.

Officials said the company was a consulting office linked to the EU’s executive Commission but did not name it.

