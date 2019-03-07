Listen Live Sports

Car bomb in Somalia’s capital kills 2 near president’s house

March 7, 2019 5:24 am
 
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A police officer in Somalia says a car bomb blast near a security checkpoint at the presidential palace in the capital killed at least two people.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said that a car exploded by the rear entrance of the hilltop presidential palace and appeared to have been targeting security forces stationed at a nearby security checkpoint.

He said one person has also been injured. He said the car appeared to have been parked and was detonated remotely, adding that security forces arrested a man suspected to have been the driver of the car.

