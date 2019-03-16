Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Croatians demand more action against domestic violence

March 16, 2019 12:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Thousands of people have rallied in Croatia demanding government action against domestic violence after a man threw his four small children from a balcony, seriously injuring them.

The attack last month on the Adriatic Sea island of Pag has sent shock waves through the Balkan nation, inspiring a #spasime (save me) movement on social networks.

The protesters gathered Saturday in Zagreb, the capital, and other Croatian cities. They carried banners reading “Zero Tolerance” or “No to violence.”

Croatian media say Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic came to Saturday’s rally, demanding tougher measures against perpetrators of domestic violence and more prevention.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

The children in Pag, ranged in age from 3 to 8 and were tossed by their father from a height of 6 meters (20 feet).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 RSA Federal Summit
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines help clear beach of trash, debris

Today in History

1958: US Army launches Explorer 3 satellite

Get our daily newsletter.