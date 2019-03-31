Listen Live Sports

Cyprus working to step up defense cooperation with France

March 31, 2019
 
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ government spokesman says the east Mediterranean island nation is working to step up defense cooperation with fellow European Union member France.

Prodromos Prodromou said Sunday that Cyprus offers EU and other allied countries conveniences for their military forces, including port services for warships such as France’s aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle, as part of security planning for the eastern Mediterranean region.

Prodromou said defense cooperation with France “has been for many years now particularly close” and that Cypriot authorities are working to upgrade those ties.

He said undergirding that cooperation is the EU’s common defense policy.

