The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Egyptian leader to meet with Trump next month at White House

March 29, 2019 11:45 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will meet with Egypt President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi next month at the White House.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says in a statement released Friday the leaders on April 9 will discuss bilateral concerns, including conflicts in the region and military, economic and counterterrorism issues.

Egyptians currently are mediating cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and dozens of skirmishes since the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza in 2007. The latest round was triggered by a Gaza rocket fired early Monday that slammed into a house in central Israel and wounded seven people.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was meeting with Trump in Washington, rushed back to Israel to deal with the crisis. In response, Israel struck dozens of targets in Gaza, wounding several Palestinians.

