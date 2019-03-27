Listen Live Sports

EU lawmakers back wide ban on disposable plastic products

March 27, 2019 3:09 pm
 
STRASBOURG, France (AP) — The European Union parliament has overwhelmingly voted to impose a wide-ranging ban on single-use plastics to counter pollution from discarded items.

The European Parliament backed the ban in a 560-35 final vote on Wednesday. EU member states have given their support but need to vote on the measure for it to go into effect.

The ban would affect a range of plastic products for which reasonable alternatives exist, from straws to earbuds, starting in 2021.

Disposable utensils would not be completely off-limits, but the measure calls for them to be made of sustainable materials when possible.

