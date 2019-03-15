Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Europeans urge Russia to return to arms-control treaty

March 15, 2019 6:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — A group of European nations is urging Russia not to abandon a nuclear weapons treaty with the United States.

Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands are also calling for new arms control agreements to address the rising power of China and other nations.

The U.S. gave notice of its intention to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty a month ago, citing Russian violations.

The European countries opened an arms control conference in Berlin on Friday urging Moscow “to return to complete and verifiable compliance” to save the treaty.

Advertisement

But German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says it’s also time for broader treaties, as nuclear weapons proliferate to countries such as China, North Korea, India and Pakistan.

He says treaties also need to address new technologies, such as drones and cyberattacks.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.