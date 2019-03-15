Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

France repatriates small children from camps in Syria

March 15, 2019 9:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — France says it has brought back several small children held in camps in Syria, as governments debate what do with the Islamic State group’s foreign fighters and their families.

The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the French children were brought back Friday from camps in northeastern Syria. The children are all 5 or younger, and some are orphans.

The statement said the Western-backed Syrian Democratic Forces made the handover possible, without elaborating. The SDF is working to defeat IS in its last bastion in Syria.

The ministry said the children will get medical and psychological treatment, and stressed that French adults who fought with IS should be prosecuted in the country where they committed crimes.

Advertisement

French jihadis made up the largest contingent of European recruits to IS.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1955: US Customs seizes Ginsberg's 'Howl' for obscenity

Get our daily newsletter.