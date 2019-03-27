Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

French foreign minister at German Cabinet under new pact

March 27, 2019 6:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — France’s foreign minister is attending a meeting of Germany’s Cabinet, following up on a friendship treaty that the two European powers signed earlier this year.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said as he welcomed French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday he hoped the visit was “setting in motion a long-lasting tradition.” The two ministers are set to meet again in New York later this week, where Germany is coordinating its presidency of the U.N. Security Council in April with France’s presidency this month.

France and Germany signed a pact in January renewing the decades-old friendship between two countries that have traditionally led European integration but also had frequent disagreements. It calls for a member of one country’s government to attend the other’s Cabinet at least once per quarter.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.