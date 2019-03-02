Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

German leader clarifies stance on student climate protests

March 2, 2019 6:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is making clear she supports students protesting around the world against global warming, following widespread criticism of comments seeming to suggest the demonstrations may have been fomented by Russian online agitation.

Merkel last month was talking about Russian cyberwarfare at the Munich Security Conference when she brought up the student protests, saying “that suddenly after years all German children suddenly come up with the idea you have to protest, without any external influence, is hard to imagine.”

Her office says the comment was misunderstood, and Merkel was talking about how easy it was to mobilize a campaign on the internet.

Merkel clarified her stance in her weekly podcast Saturday, saying she “really welcomed” the student protests and that “I think it is a very good initiative.”

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Science News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 2019 HBCU Industry Day
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force gets a special visit from a celebrity

Today in History

1933: FDR broadcasts first 'fireside chat'

Get our daily newsletter.