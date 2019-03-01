Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

German police cadet shoots, kills fellow trainee

March 1, 2019 5:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a police cadet has been killed in the southern city of Wuerzburg after being apparently accidentally shot by a fellow trainee.

Police inspector Michael Zimmer told the dpa news agency Friday that the shooting occurred Thursday night when the two trainees were alone in their room in a police barracks before going on guard duty.

He said the younger of the two trainees, who were both about 20, appears to have accidentally discharged his weapon, mortally wounding his colleague.

Prosecutors were investigating the trainee on suspicion of negligent homicide.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Zimmer said the “central point” of the investigation is to determine “what circumstances led to this, according to current knowledge, unintentional shooting.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|8 Open House for Prospective Students at...
3|8 Ethics for the CIA, CPA, CFE and CISA...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.