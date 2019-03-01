Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Greece: 1 wounded after car explosion, bombing suspected

March 1, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police have closed off a busy road south of Athens after a man was seriously wounded in a car explosion that started a parking lot fire.

Four cars were burned following the blast Friday morning in the upscale Glyfada area south of Athens. Authorities didn’t immediately give any other details, but confirmed that bomb squad officers were involved in the investigation.

Police were investigating reports from witnesses who said the blast occurred after the man started the ignition.

The injured man, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for extensive burns.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|8 Open House for Prospective Students at...
3|8 Ethics for the CIA, CPA, CFE and CISA...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.