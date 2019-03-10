Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Greek coast guards recovers 2 bodies on Lesbos

March 10, 2019 3:48 pm
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says the bodies of a woman and a girl have been separately recovered on the shores of the island of Lesbos in the Aegean Sea.

The first body, belonging to a 4- to 6-year-old girl, was found on a beach Sunday morning. The woman’s body was recovered a few hours later, found on a rocky shore.

The coast guard says both bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition and the girl’s head was missing. The woman’s age couldn’t be determined.

Some local media reported that the bodies belonged to migrants, since Lesbos has been a main destination for them.

But the Greek coast guard wouldn’t speculate on whether they were migrants.

