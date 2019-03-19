Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Hungarian opposition lawmakers fined for parliament protest

March 19, 2019 12:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Dozens of Hungarian opposition lawmakers have been fined up to a month’s wages for their loud disruptions and protests inside parliament in December, as deputies were voting on changes to the labor code.

Trade unions and opponents have criticized the bill approved by government-party deputies as a “slave law” benefiting employers.

Fines approved Tuesday by lawmakers from Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party for 36 members of the opposition totaled the equivalent of nearly $150,000, ranging from $1,290 to $6,450 per legislator.

The green Politics Can Be Different party, which had six lawmakers punished, said the fines should be donated to needy families, while the Socialist Party said they were proud of their actions against the “slave law.”

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

The fines’ amount was decided by Parliamentary Speaker Laszlo Kover.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.