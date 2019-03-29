Listen Live Sports

Inquiry into Gambia’s ex-president submits findings report

March 29, 2019 4:15 pm
 
BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — An inquiry panel has handed over a report to Gambia’s president on the financial dealings of ex-leader Yahya Jammeh who was recently accused of stealing nearly $1 billion from the small West African nation.

The commission looked at Jammeh’s more than two-decade long rule from 1994 to 2017, when he went into exile in Equatorial Guinea.

President Adama Barrow has expressed his commitment to implementing the recommendations of the report filed to him Friday, though the findings remain confidential for now.

Justice Minister Aboubacarr Tambadou said the panel sifted through transcripts of 253 witness testimonies and other documentary evidence, analyzed information collected, and produced a report in nine volumes. Tambadou said the investigation revealed huge amounts of money embezzled by Jammeh and his close associates.

