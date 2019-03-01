Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Kaput: Another embarrassing German government jet breakdown

March 1, 2019 4:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister was stranded overnight in Mali after his plane was deemed unsafe to fly, the latest in a string of embarrassing breakdowns in the government fleet.

Heiko Maas shrugged off the delay, caused by a hydraulic leak on his German air force Airbus A319, telling the dpa news agency: “I’ve flown more than 300,000 kilometers (186,000 miles) without a breakdown.”

Maas and his entourage overnighted in Bamako and were expected back on a replacement plane Friday.

German government planes have been plagued by problems in recent years and new aircraft are on order.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Chancellor Angela Merkel showed up late in November to a Group of 20 meeting in Argentina after her government plane had to make an unscheduled landing en route due to a technical issue.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|8 Open House for Prospective Students at...
3|8 Ethics for the CIA, CPA, CFE and CISA...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.