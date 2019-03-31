Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

London police appeal for info after series of stabbings

March 31, 2019 8:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — London police are searching for a man who is believed to have stabbed four people in a series of unprovoked attacks.

The Metropolitan Police Service says two of the victims are in critical condition. Officers are warning there will be increased police activity in the Edmonton area of north London after the four attacks, which occurred over 15 hours Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Police say the attacks are not terror-related.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Smillie says the victims “appear to have been selected at random” because they were alone and vulnerable.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The attacks come amid an escalation of knife-related crime in Britain. Authorities have announced that some police forces have been given greater powers to stop and search suspects without reasonable suspicion in an effort to stop future attacks.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
4|10 Data Management Forum
4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.