Looks like what? Helmet ad stirs controversy in Germany

March 22, 2019 10:31 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s conservative transport minister has some choice words for cyclists who are too vain to wear helmets.

Andreas Scheuer’s office launched a campaign Friday calling on bike-lovers to keep their heads safe, using the English-language slogan: “Looks like s—. But saves my life.”

The campaign, featuring a model and referencing the hashtag for an upcoming TV beauty contest, is intended to grab the attention of young people, more than half of whom Scheuer says shun helmets.

He acknowledged that “the slogan may not really correspond to the usual bureaucratic German language, but it conveys the message pretty well.”

Some social media users in German appeared less offended by the language than by the skimpy clothing worn by the models in the ads and accused the government of sexism.

