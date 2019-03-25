Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Macron hopes older protester gains “wisdom” after injuries

March 25, 2019 5:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has told a newspaper he hopes a 73-year old yellow vest protester who suffered serious head injuries after being charged by police in Nice, gains “wisdom” over the incident.

Anti-globalization activist Genevieve Legay remains in hospital Monday after police advanced aggressively on people defying a protest ban Saturday.

An Associated Press reporter saw Legay, who was waving a rainbow flag marked “Peace,” fall to the pavement, blood spilling from her head.

In an interview published in Nice Matin Monday, Macron suggested Legay didn’t behave “responsibly,” saying that “fragile” people shouldn’t attend “places that are defined as prohibited.”

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

He added: “I wish her a speedy recovery, and perhaps a form of wisdom.”

At least 2,000 people have been injured in yellow vest protest violence.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Military IoT & Sensors Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers help improve training camp in Hawaii

Today in History

1841: President Harrison dies after one month in office

Get our daily newsletter.