Magnitude 6.1 quake rattles nerves in southwestern Colombia

March 23, 2019 4:50 pm
 
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck in Colombia shook buildings and frightened residents, but does not appear to have caused any damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the mid-afternoon quake Saturday took place near El Dovio, about 200 miles (325 kilometers) south of Medellin.

Colombians reported feeling the quake as far away as the capital city of Bogota.

Colombia’s disaster agency says a preliminary examination indicates it did not inflict any damage and there were no victims.

