Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Ministry: Israeli fire kills Gaza teen at border skirmishes

March 6, 2019 7:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says a 15-year-old Palestinian has died from Israeli gunfire during nighttime skirmishes along Gaza-Israel frontier.

Saif Abu Zaied was wounded in the head Wednesday and died at a hospital, the ministry said early Thursday.

The circumstances were not immediately known, but the incident occurred as dozens of youths engaged in “nighttime confusion,” a more violent form of protests involving firebombs and laser lights directed at Israeli forces along the border fence.

The night skirmishes are complementary to the weekly daytime protests that Gaza’s Hamas rulers have staged for a year.

Advertisement

The Islamic militant group wants an end to a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade on the Palestinian enclave.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military said a projectile was fired from Gaza and activated warning sirens in southern Israel.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|13 The 2019 National Environmental Justice...
3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.