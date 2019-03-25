Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Mix-up: British Airways plane lands in Scotland, not Germany

March 25, 2019 10:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The flight on Monday seemed to go perfectly well, until passengers realized that their plane had landed in both the wrong city and the wrong country.

The British Airways flight from London City Airport was supposed to head to Duesseldorf, Germany, but ended up in Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland.

The airline said Monday the problem started when an incorrect flight plan was filed by WDL Aviation, which operated the flight on behalf of British Airways. Officials say the pilot followed the flight plan for Edinburgh, and that air traffic control officials also were following the same flight plan and saw nothing amiss.

WDL aviation said it was trying to determine the cause of the “obviously unfortunate mix-up.”

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The flight was refueled and set off again, this time directly to Duesseldorf.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.