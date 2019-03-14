Listen Live Sports

Mozambique braces for cyclone’s landfall, thousands at risk

March 14, 2019 2:12 pm
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A cyclone is expected to hit landfall in central Mozambique early Friday and aid groups are warning that tens of thousands of people could be displaced.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in a statement says Tropical Cyclone Idai could bring “further devastation” to a region already affected by heavy rains.

The aid group CARE in a separate statement says people in Malawi are also at risk after the southern African nation recently reported some 60 deaths in heavy rains.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall near Beira, one of Mozambique’s largest cities.

