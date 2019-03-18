Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

NATO, EU condemn Russia’s 2014 seizure of Crimea

March 18, 2019 7:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO and the European Union are condemning Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula five years after Moscow declared the region Russian territory.

NATO allies said in a statement Monday that “we strongly condemn this act, which we do not and will not recognize.”

They also criticized Russia’s military buildup in Crimea and alleged rights abuses including “arbitrary detentions, arrest, and torture” against members of the Crimean Tartar community.

EU foreign ministers are marking the fifth anniversary of the annexation.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said: “We stand in full solidarity with Ukraine, supporting its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

NATO and the EU also called for the release of Ukrainian sailors detained by the Russian navy and coast guard in waters off Ukraine in November.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|27 SubCon Training Workshops 2019
3|28 2019 Healthcare Blockchain Forum
3|28 Genius Machines - The New Age of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Chorus, Miss America sing at USO awards dinner

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Jackson

Get our daily newsletter.